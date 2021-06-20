Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260,001 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $28.16 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -703.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

