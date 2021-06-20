Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.54 Million Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in L Brands were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LB. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in L Brands by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,278,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,086,458 shares of company stock valued at $506,868,758. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LB stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

