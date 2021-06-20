Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 726,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,531,000 after purchasing an additional 83,254 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 87.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.