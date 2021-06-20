Westpac Banking Corp Sells 15,404 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,404 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,009,000 after purchasing an additional 107,255 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,824,000 after purchasing an additional 84,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,735,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $158.51 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

