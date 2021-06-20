Wharton Business Group LLC Has $70.81 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wharton Business Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.5% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $70,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.