Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.44.

Several research firms have commented on WPM. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

WPM stock opened at C$54.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$44.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.03. The firm has a market cap of C$24.44 billion and a PE ratio of 34.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.98, for a total value of C$188,641.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$277,206.78. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.98, for a total transaction of C$156,927.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,027,697.12. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,855 shares of company stock valued at $560,663.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

