Whiteheart Market Cap Reaches $7.32 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for approximately $823.16 or 0.02347734 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $7.32 million and $280,322.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00056795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00130103 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00175067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,172.02 or 1.00314403 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.60 or 0.00811710 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

