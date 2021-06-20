William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 6,235 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995,841 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $457,805,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,535,000 after buying an additional 4,006,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 3,940,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA dropped their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie decreased their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NTES stock opened at $107.41 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.94.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $32.17 EPS. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.