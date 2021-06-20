William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at about $3,213,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of NVR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in NVR by 1.5% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 19,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,522,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,785.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,103.24 and a 52-week high of $5,308.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,867.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $44.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

