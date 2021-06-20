Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $17,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 32,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $225.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on WLTW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

