Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRWSY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of MRWSY opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $13.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.0559 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

