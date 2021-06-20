World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.03% of World Acceptance worth $88,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

WRLD stock opened at $162.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 14.24. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $170.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.59.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $146.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 23.20%. On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

