Wownero Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.32 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Wownero has a total market cap of $13.32 million and approximately $222,793.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002102 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00056383 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00059706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023775 BTC.

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

