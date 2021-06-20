Wrapped Bitcoin Price Hits $35,035.33 on Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and $106.90 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $35,035.33 or 0.99921286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00032970 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00072231 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000821 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002811 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 191,825 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

