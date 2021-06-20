Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $159.45 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $321.92 or 0.00960981 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.29 billion and approximately $159.45 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00056634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00135039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00179588 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,510.29 or 1.00033336 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.84 or 0.00817450 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,119,183 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

