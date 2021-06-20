Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Market Cap Achieves $401,769.88

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $209.15 or 0.00599540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $401,769.88 and approximately $860.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00057619 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00137325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00176555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.03 or 0.00865793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,868.25 or 0.99953495 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.