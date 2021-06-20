Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 177,949 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Wynn Resorts worth $237,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 26.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,158 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WYNN opened at $124.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.45. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

