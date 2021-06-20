Xend Finance (XEND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.55 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and $1.06 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00056634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00135039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00179588 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,510.29 or 1.00033336 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.84 or 0.00817450 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

