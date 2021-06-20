Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.34). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($1.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%.

XENE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,219,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 64,253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 761,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after buying an additional 288,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a market cap of $739.45 million, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.44. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

