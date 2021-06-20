XTRABYTES Price Up 82.8% Over Last Week (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $5.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 82.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00133929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00176773 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002657 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

