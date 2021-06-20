Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $142,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,071.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $130,709.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,274,268.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,946,349 in the last three months. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,858,000 after purchasing an additional 321,788 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.