Ycash (YEC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.91 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last week, Ycash has traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000721 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $33,778.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.64 or 0.00367183 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00142673 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.81 or 0.00219827 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002370 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,264,744 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

