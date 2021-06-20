YEE Hits Market Cap of $2.17 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. YEE has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $811,448.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YEE has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YEE Coin Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

