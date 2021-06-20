Yellow Road (ROAD) Trading Down 23% This Week

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $44,839.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,549 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

