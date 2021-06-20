YF Link (YFL) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for $94.26 or 0.00263954 BTC on popular exchanges. YF Link has a total market cap of $4.85 million and $212,327.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YF Link has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00060745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00024467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.34 or 0.00768201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00044346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00083931 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

