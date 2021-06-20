YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $88,918.00

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market cap of $84,496.02 and $88,918.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be bought for $3.75 or 0.00010536 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YFIVE FINANCE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00061691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00024528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.11 or 0.00772165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00044353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00084217 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Profile

YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,509 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFIVE FINANCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFIVE FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YFIVE FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFIVE FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.