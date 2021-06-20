YIELD App (YLD) Hits Market Capitalization of $33.62 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. YIELD App has a total market cap of $33.62 million and $698,631.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00058634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00024387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.43 or 0.00740373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00044184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00083230 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 109,858,976 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars.

