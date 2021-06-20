yOUcash (YOUC) Market Cap Hits $261.56 Million

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a market cap of $261.56 million and $40,479.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, yOUcash has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00060567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.40 or 0.00769349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00044267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00083919 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,612,014,104 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

