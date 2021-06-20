yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Price Hits $4.80

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One yTSLA Finance coin can currently be bought for $4.80 or 0.00013509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. yTSLA Finance has a total market cap of $318,749.31 and $34,204.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00131777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00177322 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,452.21 or 0.99799034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.22 or 0.00836671 BTC.

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yTSLA Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yTSLA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

