Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to post $182.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $182.50 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $163.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $742.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.20 million to $746.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $777.98 million, with estimates ranging from $773.63 million to $783.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of AVNS opened at $39.75 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.