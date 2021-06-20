Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $259.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will announce $259.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.40 million and the highest is $261.70 million. Bank OZK reported sales of $238.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on OZK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

OZK stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 299,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,680,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

