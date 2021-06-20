Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.01 Billion

Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will announce $7.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.35 billion and the lowest is $6.78 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $6.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $28.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $29.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $30.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $32.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $150.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

