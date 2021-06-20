Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce sales of $147.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.30 million and the highest is $150.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $149.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $583.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $581.10 million to $585.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $597.83 million, with estimates ranging from $585.30 million to $605.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

CMTL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,911,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,930,000 after acquiring an additional 248,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 125,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMTL opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.93. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.