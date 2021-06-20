Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Covanta posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covanta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter worth about $93,980,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,407,000 after buying an additional 492,283 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Covanta by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after buying an additional 342,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Covanta during the first quarter valued at $4,682,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 423.86 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.99. Covanta has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $17.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

