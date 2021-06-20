Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

DLR traded down $2.49 on Friday, hitting $154.20. 4,174,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,843. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

