Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Natura &Co’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Natura &Co reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natura &Co will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Natura &Co.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 131.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Natura &Co by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 5.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTCO opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Natura &Co has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -142.38 and a beta of 2.37.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natura &Co (NTCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.