Zacks: Analysts Anticipate REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Post -$1.08 EPS

Analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.93). REGENXBIO reported earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($3.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.26) to ($2.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGNX opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.36. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

See Also: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.