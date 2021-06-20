Zacks: Analysts Expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Equities analysts expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to post sales of $2.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $3.13 billion. Carvana reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $9.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $15.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.46.

CVNA opened at $294.32 on Friday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $110.06 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.57 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.90.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.70, for a total transaction of $13,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,008 shares in the company, valued at $279,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.12, for a total value of $4,121,463.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,284,903 shares of company stock valued at $346,262,496. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

