Zacks: Analysts Expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crown ElectroKinetics.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter worth about $313,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown ElectroKinetics stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,081. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $6.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

