Zacks: Analysts Expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will announce sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Cushman & Wakefield posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year sales of $8.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

In related news, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $404,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,577,860 shares of company stock valued at $66,423,287 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

CWK stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23, a PEG ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.96.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

