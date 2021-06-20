Zacks: Analysts Expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will report $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.08. Duke Energy posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

Duke Energy stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,190,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,146. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 929.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

