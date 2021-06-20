Zacks: Analysts Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.37 Million

Analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report sales of $22.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.54 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $100.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $115.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $106.62 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $128.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,943,000 after buying an additional 323,571 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,279,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,033,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,527,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 862,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,556,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after buying an additional 407,185 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $45.74 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $56.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $923.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

