Zacks: Analysts Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Phillips 66 reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.17. 3,990,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,847. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.38. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

