Zacks: Analysts Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $680.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will post sales of $680.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $655.80 million and the highest is $690.10 million. Teleflex reported sales of $567.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.90.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,905,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 3,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 106,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,537 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after acquiring an additional 70,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $396.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $409.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.