Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.85 Million

Analysts expect that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce $77.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.70 million to $78.00 million. Appian posted sales of $66.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $354.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $354.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $411.46 million, with estimates ranging from $404.40 million to $417.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,393,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPN opened at $131.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.68 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.63. Appian has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.