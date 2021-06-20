Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will announce earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($4.30). argenx reported earnings per share of ($3.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($12.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.52) to ($11.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($15.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.87) to ($9.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $318.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.06. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $212.66 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of argenx by 15.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.