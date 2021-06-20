Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $119.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.81. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 151.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

