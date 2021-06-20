Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.69. Hasbro posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 262.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,975. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $69.32 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.