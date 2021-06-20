Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report $3.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $14.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $14.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

Shares of LH opened at $260.19 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $155.65 and a 52-week high of $280.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,267 shares of company stock worth $2,758,715. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,019,000 after acquiring an additional 112,559 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

