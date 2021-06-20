Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.01 Million

Analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will report $271.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $274.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.70 million. LendingTree posted sales of $184.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%.

TREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

Shares of TREE opened at $214.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.13. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $372.64.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in LendingTree by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

